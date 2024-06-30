Wind Surge Plate Five in the Seventh to Claim Series Finale over Naturals

June 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge relied on clutch hitting in a 7-3 victory in the series finale over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium. Despite the game going back and forth in the middle innings, a five-run Wichita seventh provided the difference in this one, with all five runs coming across with two outs.

Tyler Tolbert hit a one-out double and swiped third before being stranded 90 feet away on back-to-back strikeouts by Cory Lewis. Runners would be in scoring position for both teams across the following three innings before Luca Tresh hit a two-run home run onto the left field berm in the top of the fifth to break the scoreless deadlock.

Jake Rucker improved his team-leading RBI number to 41 after pushing a single through the right side to score Dalton Shuffield from third in the bottom of the fifth when the Wind Surge had two outs. After loading the bases on three singles in the home half of the sixth, Noah Cardenas worked a seven-pitch walk to tie the game 2-2.

Dillan Shrum doubled home Peyton Wilson to put Northwest Arkansas ahead in the top of the seventh before a five-run Wichita seventh followed after the stretch. Carson McCusker smoked a double to the corner for the first two to come home; Tanner Schobel singled in another, and then Jorel Ortega tripled to the left-center alley for the final pair of tallies that the Wind Surge needed before Jared Solomon pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth to give Wichita a win in the series finale.

Cody Laweryson pitched two innings of relief en route to the victory in his first decision of the season. The 6-4 righty gave up an earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two Naturals hitters.

The Wind Surge begin a split series against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium tomorrow on Monday, July 1, with a 7:05 PM first pitch. The game is the first of two times Wichita plays on Monday this season. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

