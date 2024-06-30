Sod Poodles Can't Answer Late Drillers' Rally

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Sod Poodles overcame a four-run early deficit on Saturday night but saw the Drillers score five runs in the bottom of the eighth in a 10-6 loss.

After falling behind 4-0 after the third inning, Amarillo responded with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to bring the game to even. Matt Beaty started Amarillo's scoring by following up a Tim Tawa double with one of his own. Beaty would later score on a Tulsa error. The inning stayed alive with a walk and wild pitch strikeout that allowed Jesus Valdez to reach to load the bases. The Sod Poodles were not able to capitalize on the Tulsa miscues to cut more into the deficit in the fourth. A.J. Vukovich brought home two runs in the fifth with a two-out, two-RBI double to make it 4-4. A leadoff Tulsa home run in the bottom of the fifth put Amarillo in a one-run hole after five complete.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Vukovich's second double of the night knotted things up at 5-5 after Tawa and Beaty each reached base ahead of him. Beaty was left on third following consecutive groundouts to end the inning.

Tulsa used a five-run bottom of the eighth doing damage with back-to-back homers - the first a three-run shot - followed by a pair of one-out doubles.

Beaty collected his second RBI and hit of the night with a solo homer of his own in the top of the ninth to give him a home run in two straight games. Vukovich's third hit of the night was a single to follow Beaty but Amarillo's bid at a ninth-inning comeback ended there.

The Sod Poodles will try to earn a series split in the series finale Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field. RHP Jamison Hill (1-4, 6.87 ERA) will get the start for Amarillo against Tulsa's RHP Kendall Williams (3-7, 6.71 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

NOTES:

MORE BATER TATERS: Matt Beaty homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season and the first time since October 1 & 3rd when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is the fifth different Sod Poodle to leave the yard in consecutive games, joining Ivan Melendez (4x), Deyvison De Los Santos (3x), Tim Tawa (2x), and Jancarlos Cintron, who did it last week against the San Antonio Missions. In 23 games this month, Beaty is hitting .313 (25-for-80) with three home runs, a double, and eight RBI.

THREE'S COMPANY: Tim Tawa and A.J. Vukovich each ended Saturday's game with three hits. Tawa ended 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored while Vukovich also went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI. It was the 8th and 7th three-hit game for the pair respectively.

PARTY FOR TWO: Amarillo hit four more doubles on Saturday night to give them 13 through the first five games of the series. Tawa leads the way with four doubles this week while J.J. D'Orazio has three. Jancarlos Cintron, Kevin Graham, and A.J. Vukovich have all hit two doubles. Tawa is hitting .350 for the series (7-for-20) with four doubles, two RBI, and six runs scored. Amarillo's 13 doubles are tied for the most in Double-A in the second half of the season with three other teams including the Arkansas Travelers.

