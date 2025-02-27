Zach Goodman Named Play-By-Play Broadcaster for 2025 Season

February 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, today announced that Zach Goodman will return for a second year in the radio booth. Following his first season as a broadcaster for a professional baseball organization, he now steps into the primary play-by-play role for all 138 Sod Poodles games for the upcoming season.

Goodman, a Denver, Colo. native, made his broadcasting debut in 2024. He stepped in as the number two voice for the Sod Poodles following the departure of Chris Caray, who made the move to Oakland to become the play-by-play broadcaster for the Athletics last year. Goodman gained valuable experience in his rookie season, propelling him to the number one spot going into the new year.

"I am so blessed to return to Amarillo for another season of Sod Poodles baseball," said Goodman. "I'm ecstatic to be a part of such a wonderful community whose support for the team is unwavering and I can't wait to see everyone back at HODGETOWN in April."

"We are ecstatic to have Zach return to the Soddies for his second season. We have a long history of having the best announcers in MiLB and Zach falls right into that mold," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "As a former player, especially from the catcher's position, Zach brings a unique perspective of just how hard these players work on their journey to the big leagues. He also recognizes the extraordinary difficulty that comes with playing baseball and the nuances of the game that only former players would understand, allowing him to provide enhanced insight on the action."

His pursuit of a career in broadcasting can be attributed to his father, Drew, who has been the television voice of the Colorado Rockies for 24 years. A young Goodman grew up listening to his dad call games for the hometown team, sometimes putting his own spin on the action at home in his living room. After watching the Rockies make their run to the World Series in 2007, a career in baseball became a foregone conclusion, whether that was on the field, or following in his father's footsteps in the booth.

Goodman made the transition to the radio booth from the playing field after his collegiate baseball career came to a conclusion last spring following six years of service at Webster University in St. Louis, Mo. He locked down the catcher position for the Gorloks, batting .271 (117-for-431) over the course of his six-year career, collecting 33 doubles, nine home runs and 77 RBI while slugging .415 over 166 games. He finished his career on a high note, setting personal single-season highs in almost every offensive category including batting (.333), hits (44) home runs (4), RBI (21), on-base percentage (.401) and slugging (.483) in a career-high 44 games played (39 starts).

Catch Goodman's first call of the year on April 4 as the Sod Poodles travel to San Antonio to kick off the 2025 campaign against the Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres). Alpha Media USA-Amarillo and 102.9 FM Panhandle Sports Star is the flagship station and the official radio home of Amarillo Sod Poodles baseball. All 138 games of the Sod Poodles' season, home and road, will be broadcast via the only dedicated FM sports radio station in the Panhandle.

To stay up-to-date on the latest merchandise drops, promotions, and news about the 2025 season, fans can follow the Sod Poodles on social media (@sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) or visit the team's website at www.SodPoodles.com.

