Naturals, Whataburger Team up for Field of Dreams

February 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to team up with Whataburger once again this season for the Field of Dreams program at Arvest Ballpark.

The Field of Dreams program presented by Whataburger is one of the most popular programs at Arvest Ballpark. Whether it is for a pre-season or post-season party or just an outing during the year, the Naturals invite youth teams to take part in an action-packed day. Make unforgettable memories as your team will be announced to the crowd and recognized on the videoboard prior to the game and given the opportunity to take the field with the Naturals for the National Anthem. Each player will also receive a coupon courtesy of Whataburger to enjoy.

The Naturals Field of Dreams program gives players, coaches, family, and friends the opportunity to be seated together while enjoying a group rate of $10 per person for Friday and Saturday games and $9 per person for Sunday through Thursday games. Minimum of 15 tickets per team and the tickets must be purchased in advance of your outing. The program is available for every home game and is open to all youth teams, not just baseball, softball, and t-ball.

To reserve your club a spot this year, visit nwanaturals.com or CLICK HERE. Fans can also contact Steven Blackiston at (479) 927-4088 or email [email protected] for more information about the program and date availability. Reservations are first-come, first-served.

The Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. The team begins the season on the road on April 4th.

