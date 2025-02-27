DrillersFest 2025 Scheduled for March 8

The Tulsa Drillers have started the countdown to the official start of baseball season, and they have scheduled their first event of 2025. The Tulsa World DrillersFest will take place on Saturday, March 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will give fans their first opportunity to visit ONEOK Field this year.

The Tulsa World DrillersFest will provide fans the opportunity to purchase season memberships or individual tickets for any game this season, including Opening Night. Those who have already purchased 2025 memberships will be able to pick up their packages that will include information and items for the season.

Any fans purchasing membership packages or individual tickets will receive free hot dogs and soft drinks!

Fun activities available for fans during DrillersFest will include the opportunity to go onto the field and play catch in the outfield from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In addition, they can show off their skills in the ONEOK Field indoor batting cages from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The Drillers Team Store will be open for in-person shopping with attendees having the first opportunity to purchase new merchandise that has arrived for the 2025 season.

The stadium's TD Williamson Kids Zone, speed pitch game and the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout will be open, free of charge.

Hornsby is scheduled to be in attendance for photos, and there will be guided stadium tours beginning at 11:00 a.m. and at noon, giving fans a chance to visit the locker room, the press box and the Tulsa professional baseball historical displays on the suite levels.

Other features will include a free face painter located on the first base concourse near the Team Store entrance.

COOP Ale Works will be offering free samples of the new Drillers co-branded beer for fans ages 21 and over.

Concession stands will also be open to give everyone a chance to purchase and enjoy several ballpark food and beverage offerings.

During the Tulsa World DrillersFest, individual tickets can be purchased inside the stadium at the Overhead Door Guest Services area located behind Homeplate. Drillers Full Season and Mini Plan members will be able to obtain their packages in the Norlem Event Center located on the stadium's suite level.

For fans who have not purchased ticket plans but are interested in becoming members, the Drillers will have representatives available to answer questions and show potential seat locations.

Opening Night for the 2025 regular season will take place on Friday, April 4 when the Drillers host Northwest Arkansas at ONEOK Field. The Drillers and Naturals will open the season with a three-game series that will run from April 4 through Sunday, April 6.

A complete list of all DrillersFest 2025 activities is below.

Membership Pickup: All members will receive information on how to access their online accounts, get free doughnuts, coffee, and sample new ONEOK Field concession items. Full season members will also receive a free gift.

New Memberships Available: Drillers staff members will be available to showcase and discuss ticket plans and available seats. Anyone who purchases a new membership during DrillersFest will receive a free Driller Dog & drink.

Catch on the Field: For three hours, beginning at 10:00 a.m., fans will be allowed on the field to play a game of catch.

Indoor Batting Cages: Fans can take swings in the ONEOK Field indoor batting cages from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Team Store Open: New merchandise available for the first time!

TDW Kids Zone Open

QuikTrip's Hornsby Hangout for FREE

Photos with Hornsby & Oily

ONEOK Field Tours

FREE Face Painter

Silent Auction benefitting the Drillers Foundation

Dick's House of Sport Swag Table

COOP Ale Works and Cabin Boys Brewery Free Beer Samples (Ages 21 and over)

Klever K9 Bat Dog

Hiland Dairy samples

