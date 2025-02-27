Nominations Underway for Reliant All-Star Educators Program

February 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - For a fourth consecutive year, the Corpus Christi Hooks and Reliant have teamed up to empower outstanding local public-school teachers in the Coastal Bend. As part of the Reliant All-Star Educators program, 10 teachers will each receive a $1,600 grant for classroom supplies.

"I'd like to thank our Community Leaders partner Reliant for continuing to make this program a reality, Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "Teachers are invaluable, and they often buy school supplies out of their own pocket. We are very much looking forward to recognizing the next group of Reliant All-Star Educators here in the Coastal Bend."

A panel of judges will award each of the 10 educators a $1,600 shopping spree at Mardel. The recipients will be selected based on factors such as their incorporation of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) curricula, student impact, teaching style, and any unique challenges the educator has overcome.

"At Reliant, our goal is to empower educators and enrich classrooms in the Coastal Bend," said Mark Parsons, senior vice president, Reliant. "These grants not only recognize outstanding educators but also help ensure they have the resources they need to continue to inspire students and shape the future."

Nominations can be submitted now by school administrators, coworkers, students, family or friends online at cchooks.com/educators. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 31, 2025.

In addition to each educator receiving $1,500 on behalf of Reliant and the Hooks, Mardel is contributing another $100 for a grand total of $1,600 per teacher. The 10 All-Star Educators will be recognized this summer at a Corpus Christi Hooks game.

