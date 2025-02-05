Amarillo Introduces "Yellow City Pigweeds" as New Alternate Identity

February 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to unveil the Yellow City Pigweeds as the Club's new alternate identity for the 2025 season. With baseball season in the panhandle quickly approaching, the introduction of a new alternate brand enriches an already jam-packed HODGETOWN summer that Sod Poodle fans can look forward to.

Amarillo's new moniker, inspired by the nickname "Yellow City", offers a vibrant celebration of the regions' unique natural beauty. By referencing the iconic yellow soil and wildflowers that blanket the land in spring and summer, the new identity deepens the connection to the area's stunning landscape. It also brings attention to the pigweed plant, a distinctive species found in the Texas Panhandle, which transforms into the famous tumbleweed when it matures and is carried by the wind. The new identity not only honors Amarillo's environmental richness but also highlights its resilient, ever-evolving nature, a nod to the region's wild spirit and enduring charm.

"After the success of our award-winning Calf Fries alternate brand launch two years ago, we are thrilled to add the Yellow City Pigweeds to our repertoire as another exciting identity for the upcoming season," said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. "One thing I love about this new identity is that once again, we have used part of our culture in the Panhandle that will not only help to tell the story of West Texas to our fans, but also foster new fans nationwide. We think this new family-friendly brand will be a hit for baseball fans across the country."

The alternate brand is accompanied by a new uniform that the team will wear on various dates throughout the 2025 season. The team's new attire will feature hues of yellow and baby blue while incorporating several distinct logos that personifies the new identity. Known for their work in developing branding and iconography for various Minor League Baseball clubs including the Sod Poodles and the Calf Fries, collaboration with the creative team at Brandiose helped bring the Yellow City Pigweeds to life.

The Yellow City Pigweeds will debut on Sunday, April 27, when the team squares off with the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres). The first 1,500 fans at the game on April 27 will receive a Yellow City Pigweeds replica jersey to celebrate the official induction of this new identity. The Sod Poodles will transform into the Pigweeds for several other games throughout the 2025 season, including May 30, June 25, July 31, August 17, and September 11.

On what promises to be one of the most popular alternate identities in the country, fans can now pre-order the player's official on-field New Era 59FIFTYcap HERE. For those wishing to get in the Pigweeds spirit early by getting their hands on exclusive Yellow City Pigweeds merchandise such as the New Era 9FIFTY Yellow City Snapback hat, t-shirts, and other memorabilia, a limited supply will be available in the team store at HODGETOWN and online at Shopsodpoodles.com starting today.

Single game tickets are available now for the 2025 regular season, allowing Soddies fans to guarantee they don't miss any of the Yellow City Pigweeds in action. Alternatively, various Pigweeds nights are also included in the purchase of a Sod Poodles Ticket Membership. A variety of membership options are available, including Half-Season (34-game plan), the Summer Soddies Fun Plan (18-game), or the Prime 9 (nine-game). With each ticket membership, fans will be able to experience the best promotions, specialty nights, and fireworks from the comfort of the best seats in HODGETOWN. For questions or more information, fans can explore all ticketing options HERE, or contact the Sod Poodles box office at (806) 803-7762 or info@SodPoodles.com.

To stay up-to-date on the latest merchandise drops, promotions, and news about the 2025 season, fans can follow the Sod Poodles on social media (@sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) or visit the team's website at www.SodPoodles.com.

