Booking for Valentine's Dates Is Thursday, February 6

Want a unique Valentine's Day experience? Spend it at the ballpark! On February 13 and February 14, wow your sweetheart with a date in a private Hammons Field Luxury Suite. Enjoy a delicious three-course meal, a bottle of wine, a screening of Crazy Stupid Love, a gift package and a personal couple's photo with Springfield Cardinals mascot Louie!

Dinner options include your choice of a chef-prepared gourmet entree, assorted dinner rolls, salad, beverages and a shareable dessert.

Salad

Beet tart topped with arugula, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds and a citrus Vinaigrette

Entrees

Deconstructed Beef Wellington topped with mushroom duxelles and puff pastry, served with butter and herb roasted potatoes, asparagus, and a Madeira Demi-Glace

Truffle Roasted Chicken Breast served with garden vegetables, roasted garlic mashed gold potatoes and Tarragon Beurre Blanc

Potato Crusted Salmon served with pearl barley risotto, sautéed spinach and Sauce Beurre Rouge

Mushroom Ravioli served with asparagus, cherry tomatoes and truffle sauce

Beverages

Moscato

Chardonnay

Cabernet Sauvignon

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Juice

Soda, water and tea included with dinner

Mixed drinks, beer, additional wine and coffee are available for purchase

In the gift package, each couple receives one rose from Lilly's Floral by Price Cutter and one St. Louis Cardinals Musial Tumbler. And it's all for just $215 a couple!

Gates open at 5:30 PM, dinner is served at 6:00 PM and the movie begins at 6:30 PM.

To reserve a Valentine's Date Night spot, email Levi Smith at lsmith@springfieldcardinals.com

Don't miss out on your chance to experience this exclusive event! Spots will fill fast, so don't wait to book. The deadline to reserve is 12 Noon on Thursday, February 6.

For any questions, call (417) 832-3051 or email us at lsmith@springfieldcardinals.com.

Surprise your sweetheart with a special visit from Springfield Cardinals mascot Louie! Wow them at the office and make everyone else jealous or deliver right to your special someone's front door. No matter your style, Louie's got your back! Two different packages are available today with all the details below!

Personal Delivery from Louie - $65

- Personal package delivery from Springfield Cardinals mascot Louie

- One Rose from Lilly's Custom Floral, by Price Cutter

- Two Diamond Box Tickets to an Opening Weekend Game (April 4-6)

- Choice of a 20th Year Jersey (XL Only) or Mercy Hoodie (L, XL, 2 XL)

- Assorted Candy Bag

Stadium Pickup - $45

- All the above, minus the personal delivery

- Package must be picked up at Hammons Field Front Office

Reservations are available now until Wednesday, February 12 at 12 Noon.

Availability is limited. Book now by emailing Regina Hess at rhess@springfieldcardinals.com.

DELIVERY INFORMATION:

Deliveries are based on availability and all deliveries must be made within 25 miles of Hammons Field.

Deliveries will occur on February 13 or February 14

Delivery times will be decided by the Springfield Cardinals staff, special requests may be workable on a case-by-case basis.

For any questions, call (417) 863-0395 or email us at rhess@springfieldcardinals.com.

