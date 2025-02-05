College Baseball Next Weekend at Whataburger Field

February 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The 2025 college slate at Whataburger Field features Kansas, Illinois, Abilene Christian, Michigan State, Washington State, UCLA and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for tickets.

The action begins Friday, February 14 with the first of three consecutive doubleheaders. Illinois and ACU, both making a return trip to Whataburger Field, will open each twin bill.

The Jayhawks and Islanders account for the nightcaps, with their series stretching to Monday, February 17. This marks the fourth consecutive year Kansas begins its season in the Coastal Bend.

The 2025 Kleberg Bank College Classic is February 21-23 as A&M-Corpus Christi welcomes UCLA, Michigan State and Washington State. Friday and Saturday feature doubleheaders at 2 PM and 6 PM. Sunday's games are at 10:30 AM and 3 PM.

Both single-day and weekend passes are available for the KBCC.

FloCollege (subscription required) is the streaming partner of college baseball at Whataburger Field.

2025 Whataburger Field College Baseball Schedule

ACU vs. Illinois

Fri, Feb 14 at 1 PM

Sat, Feb 15 at 1 PM

Sun, Feb 16 at 10 AM

Kansas vs. A&M-Corpus Christi

Fri, Feb 14 at 5 PM

Sat, Feb 15 at 5 PM

Sun, Feb 16 at 2 PM

Mon, Feb 17 at 5 PM

Kleberg Bank College Classic

Fri, Feb 21, Michigan State vs. Washington State at 2 PM; UCLA vs. A&M-CC at 6 PM

Sat, Feb 22, Washington State vs. UCLA at 2 PM; Michigan State vs. A&M-CC at 6 PM

Sun, Feb 23, UCLA vs. Michigan State at 10:30 AM; Washington State vs. A&M-CC at 3 PM

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.