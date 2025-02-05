Strike the Sasquatch to Deliver Valentine's Day Gifts on February 14th

February 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Strike the Sasquatch will once again be playing cupid on February 14th as you can have the Naturals' popular mascot deliver a baseball-themed gift featuring Four Home Plate Premium Tickets to Opening Day, a Parking Pass, a Chocolate Rose, and a Box of Chocolates to your special someone on Valentine's Day.

Give your sweetheart the gift of baseball this year for only $125 but there are only 5 gifts available. Strike the Sasquatch will deliver the special gift to your Valentine at an agreed upon location on Friday, February 14th. A Naturals representative will confirm the date and time once the delivery form is completed. To ensure all gifts can be distributed, deliveries will only be made in Fayetteville and Springdale from 9:30am until 11:30am and in Rogers and Bentonville from 1pm until 3:30pm.

With a limited number of gifts available, we ask that fans place their order no later than Wednesday, February 12th. Interested fans can call us at (479) 927-4900 or stop out and see us at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark.

Once a delivery form has been submitted, a representative from the Naturals will contact you directly to confirm the order as well as the time and place of the delivery. Space is extremely limited, so we encourage fans to reserve your spot today. Delivery times are estimated and subject to change.

The Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on Tuesday, April 8th at Arvest Ballpark for the home opener of the 2025 season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

