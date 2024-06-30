Springfield's Offense, Crooks Explodes in Sunday Victory

June 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (39-36) put up eight runs on ten hits, including back-to-back homers in the sixth, for an 8-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers. The victory snapped a three-game skid at Hammons Field.

Decisions:

W: Ryan Shreve (6-2)

L: Reid Morgan (0-2)

SV: Jack Ralston (1)

Notables:

Quinn Mathews made his Double-A debut for Springfield. The lefty allowed just one hit in 5.1 shutout innings. The MiLB strikeout leader had a season-low three strikeouts. The only hit he allowed was an infield single.

Jimmy Crooks tripled in the first, doubled in the third and homered in the sixth. It's the second time in his career that he's finished one hit shy of the cycle. On September 2, 2022 he finished a double shy for the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Crooks and Jacob Buchberger hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, both solo shots. It's the third time this season that the Cardinals have completed said feat.

Jack Ralston tossed two shutout innings to end the game, tallying his first save of the season. His last save was on September 17, 2023 against the San Antonio Missions.

On Deck:

Monday, July 1, 7:05 PM: SPR Edwin Nuñez (0-5, 7.07) vs NWA TBD

