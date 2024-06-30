Riders Snap Late Stalemate for Series Win
June 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
FRISCO - Frisco scored four two-out runs in the seventh inning Sunday night, spurring a 5-3 victory over Corpus Christi at Riders Field.
The Hooks rallied for a pair in the eighth on solo home runs by Collin Price and Brice Matthews. Matthews, blasting his first Double-A home run, has reached safely in nine of 10 games with Corpus Christi. Price has plated a run in five consecutive contests.
NO DOUBT!
Collin knocks this one 415 ft. pic.twitter.com/Ya6FBX88Dw - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 1, 2024
BRICE MATTHEWS. 439 FEET. pic.twitter.com/xVNshA6w5H - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 1, 2024
Riders right-hander Reid Birlingmair staved off the comeback with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Making his 40th pro appearance, Joey Mancini held Frisco to one run on four hits over a career-best 5.1 innings. Mancini, with a 2.10 ERA in six Double-A outings, struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Capitalizing on a pair of walks with consecutive two-out hits, Daniel Mateo doubled and Kellen Strahm homered against Alejandro Torres, slaying a 1-1 tie in the seventh.
Brayan De Paula kept the Hooks within striking distance with 1.1 scoreless innings. De Paula allowed one hit and struck out two.
