Four-Run Seventh Helps Riders to Series Victory, 5-3 Win

June 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-3 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (4-2, 48-27) struck first against Corpus Christi (2-4, 28-47) starter Joey Mancini. Liam Hicks collected a one-out single before advancing to third on a single from Josh Hatcher, later scoring on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

Emiliano Teodo cruised through his first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth when he hit the leadoff batter and allowed a single to Colin Barber, giving Corpus Christi two aboard with nobody out. The Riders' catcher, Hicks, then elected to throw to second on a double steal attempt and Zach Cole came around to score as the ball hit Barber and caromed into center field to tie the game, 1-1.

Teodo was given a no-decision after 6.0 innings, allowing just one unearned run on two hits and one walk with 10 punchouts.

Daniel Mateo gave the Riders a 3-1 lead with a two-run double, plating Aaron Zavala and Abimelec Ortiz. Kellen Strahm clubbed a two-run blast to left against Alejandro Torres (0-2) that gave the Riders a 5-1 advantage in the seventh inning.

Steven Jennings (6-0) worked a scoreless seventh frame, but allowed a pair of solo homers to Collin Price and Brice Matthews in the top of the eight, bringing Corpus Christi within two.

In the top of the ninth, Reid Birlingmair closed the door on the Hooks with a 1-2-3 frame on the way to his third save of the year.

Offensively, Cody Freeman delivered the lone multi-hit performance and extended his hit streak to nine games. Mateo and Strahm each recorded two RBIs.

The RoughRiders continue a three-game road trip against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, July 1st. RHP Josh Stephan (2-4, 4.81) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP Brandyn Garcia (6-0, 1.84) for the Travelers.

The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, are set to host three-straight nights of fireworks and family fun from Thursday, July 4th through Saturday, July 6th in a three-game series against the Arkansas Travelers.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

