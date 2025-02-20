Sod Poodles Announce Partners for Community Spotlight Programs

AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are proud to announce that Carpet Tech will serve as the official sponsor for the "Small Business Spotlight" program for another year to showcase local Amarillo small businesses throughout the 2025 season at HODGETOWN. Additionally, Tobacco Free Amarillo has been dubbed the official sponsor of the "Charity Spotlight" program, emphasizing the importance of philanthropic efforts in the Texas Panhandle.

Since the inception of the ballclub, the Sod Poodles have been driven by a desire to highlight the impact of the local businesses that allows the Amarillo community to thrive. In service of that motivation, the "Small Business Spotlight" Program aims to provide local organizations with an opportunity to market themselves at HODGETOWN during the 2025 season FREE of charge.

"The relationship we have built with Carpet Tech and Tobacco Free Amarillo has been nothing short of amazing, and we could not be happier to be bringing both of them back as sponsors for our spotlight initiatives this year," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "We have seen firsthand the impact that the exposure from these programs has had on enhancing visibility for the work that these organizations do, and we're thrilled to continue to serve the community in this way."

Returning for another season as the sponsor of the "Small Business Spotlight" program is Carpet Tech, a local service business focused on enhancing the health and happiness of spaces in Amarillo and the surrounding areas through their specialized carpet cleaning services.

"At Carpet Tech, we believe in showing up for what matters- our customers, our community, and our hometown teams," said Stephanie Henderson, COO at Carpet Tech. "Partnering with the Amarillo Sod Poodles is more than just sponsorship; it's about rallying behind a team that brings people together. Just like we take pride in caring for homes and businesses across the Texas Panhandle, we're proud to stand with the Sod Poodles this season. Because in Amarillo, baseball matters, community matters, and showing up matters."

Additionally, Tobacco Free Amarillo, a comprehensive tobacco control program aimed at preventing youth from using tobacco and encouraging adults to quit, will serve another year as a partner of the Sod Poodles as the sponsor for the "Charity Spotlight" program. To honor Amarillo's hardworking nonprofit organizations, the Sod Poodles will also provide applicants the opportunity to market themselves and raise awareness for their causes FREE of charge at HODGETOWN.

"Tobacco Free Amarillo is so excited to continue its partnership with the Amarillo Sod Poodles to bring awareness to dangers of using vapes and Zyn," said Meg Williams, Executive Director at Tobacco Free Amarillo. "Together we will make our community stronger and healthier for generations to come."

Throughout the season, both programs will provide organizations with the following marketing package at one of 30 individual Sod Poodles home games, equal to a $1,250 value:

A marketing table in the main concourse to showcase their organization

Four (4) tickets to the game

Public address announcement and live in-game scoreboard recognition

A ceremonial first pitch

In-stadium pre-game interview

Radio interview in-game

Any small business wishing to be considered for the program can fill out the form HERE. For additional assistance, please contact Austin Jackson at AustinJ@sodpoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, April 8 for their home opener against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks display to ring in the new baseball season in Amarillo.

