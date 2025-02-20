Tickets for Hogs Game Go on Sale February 25

February 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tickets for the Arkansas Razorbacks game at Dickey-Stephens Park will be made available to the general public on Tuesday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. via online purchase at Travs.com. The Diamond Hogs are scheduled to host Grambling State University at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, for their annual home game in central Arkansas.

All available tickets will be General Admission and priced at $15 each. General Admission includes access to the Beer Garden bleachers, outfield berm and other standing room areas. Lawn Chairs and blankets are allowed inside Dickey-Stephens Park, but chairs are not permitted in the Beer Garden.

Coach Dave Van Horn's team sports a national ranking and is among the favorites in the SEC. The Razorbacks are off to a perfect start after sweeping Washington State in their season-opening series.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 20, 2025

Tickets for Hogs Game Go on Sale February 25 - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.