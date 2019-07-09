Series Finale Goes Biscuits Way in 4-3 Defeat

Montgomery, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (40-49, 7-13) dropped their fifth game in six meetings with the Montgomery Biscuits (56-34, 12-8) in a 4-3 loss at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Biscuits jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the second inning with aid from a Brett Sullivan RBI-double, but the Smokies jumped in front in the top of the third. Nico Hoerner singled in the Smokies' first run before Vimael Machin and PJ Higgins both supplied RBI-knocks to make it 3-2.

In the fourth, Robbie Tenerowicz cracked a two-run homer to left field to swing the pendulum back in Montgomery's favor, the eventual winning hit.

Both RHP Cory Abbott (L, 5-6) and RHP Jason Garcia (W, 1-0) kept the opposition off the board throughout the rest of their starts. Abbott allowed four runs on three hits, but surrendered a season high four walks. Garcia scattered nine hits over his five innings to earn the win.

Tennessee managed 11 hits on the day, but could not push runs across late despite going 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position. RHP Tyler Zombro (S, 5) worked around a leadoff HBP to handle the ninth inning and earn the save for Montgomery.

The Smokies enjoy an off day on Wednesday before returning to Smokies Stadium on Thursday to battle the Mobile BayBears. First pitch on Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light is set for 7:00 PM ET.

