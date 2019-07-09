Robert Promoted to Triple-A Charlotte

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Birmingham Barons announced the promotion of outfielder Luis Robert to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn confirmed initial reports of the move Saturday afternoon and the club made the promotion official Tuesday following Robert's appearance at the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Robert, whom MLB Pipeline ranks as the top prospect in the White Sox system and the No. 5 prospect league-wide, paced the Barons in a plethora of offensive categories, including batting average (.314), doubles (16) and stolen bases (21).

Robert, 21, also held the team lead in runs (43), on-base percentage (.362) and slugging percentage (.518).

A product of Guantánamo, Cuba, Robert began the 2019 season at Class-A Advanced Winston-Salem before he earned a promotion to Double-A Birmingham on April 30.

Across 75 games between the Dash and Barons, Robert posted a collective .349 clip at the plate with 16 home runs, 43 extra-base hits, 53 RBI and 29 stolen bases.

Throughout his three-year career in the minor leagues, Robert owns a standout .317/.395/.522 slash line with 40 doubles, 19 home runs, 84 RBI and 56 stolen bases.

Robert signed with the White Sox as an international free agent May 27, 2017.

The Barons return to the diamond Tuesday night as they conclude a six-game series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

