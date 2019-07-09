Biscuits Hold off Smokies, 4-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (56-34) won their third-straight game against the Tennessee Smokies (40-49), 4-3 wrapping up a six game home stand Tuesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Montgomery is now 35-9 in games which they score four runs or more.

Jason Garcia (1-0) made his Biscuits debut, and Brett Sullivan provided the 26-year-old with some early support, ripping an RBI-double into right field that scored Kevin Padlo from second after the third baseman drew a lead-off walk against Smokies starter Cory Abbott (5-6) in the first. Miles Mastrobuoni would add another run on a sacrifice fly double play putting the Biscuits in front, 2-0.

Garcia worked a scoreless first and second, but ran into trouble in the third, serving up a two-run single to Nico Hoerner as well as an RBI-single to Vimael Machin that put Tennessee ahead, 3-2.

An inning later, Robbie Tenerowicz belted a two-run homer over the left field wall to retake the lead for the Butter and Blue, 4-3.

The Biscuits bullpen would take over in the sixth, Blake Bivens worked a scoreless inning before handing the reigns to Jhonleider Salinas, who fired two scoreless innings. Tyler Zombro came on in the ninth and remained perfect in save opportunities this season, sealing his fifth of the season.

