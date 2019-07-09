Inciarte, Nelsony Spark M-Braves Comeback Win on Tuesday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (8-12, 41-48) closed out the six-game homestand with a 7-4 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (10-10, 51-40) at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves centerfielder Ender Inciarte sparked the Braves offense after entering the game in the fifth inning, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and stolen base. Tyler Neslony continued his hot streak at the plate by hitting a home run and driving in four runs. Riley Unroe reached base safely four times and was 3-for-3.

The home team collected 12 hits in the win. The M-Braves hit the road to Jacksonville just 2.5 games out of first place despite dropping four of six in the series to the Shuckers.

After Biloxi jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the M-Braves tied the game in the bottom of the third inning on the fifth home run of the season by Neslony. The Texas Tech product has hit in five of his last six games going 12-for-25 with two home runs, a triple, three doubles, 11 RBI and nine runs scored.

Biloxi took the lead back briefly in the top of the fifth inning against Kyle Muller. C.J. Hinojosa hit a single that scored Patrick Leonard to put the Shuckers up 3-2.

Alejandro Salazar singled to begin the bottom of the fifth inning and was sacrificed into scoring position by Muller. Inciarte singled off the second base bag to put runners at the corners with one out. Waters hit a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Salazar, and it was back even at 3-3.

Making his team-leading 18th start, Muller worked through 6.0 innings of three-run baseball, taking a no-decision in his sixth quality start of the season. The 21-year-old struck out five and walked two, pushing his season strikeout total to 105.

Inciarte sparked the M-Braves rally with two outs in the seventh inning, against Biloxi reliever Cody Ponce. The 28-year-old smacked a leadoff single and then swiped second base. Waters hit an infield single placing runners at the corners, and Neslony brought both in on a double to left-center. The Braves took their first lead of the day at 5-3. Waters went 2-for-3, picking up his 32nd multi-hit game of the season. Ryan Casteel tacked on the sixth run of the day with a single to plate Neslony, and it was 6-3.

Jason Hursh (W, 2-2) pitched behind Muller, taking over in the seventh inning and allowed just two baserunners over 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts.

Greyson Jenista hit an RBI fielders' choice in the bottom of the eighth inning, to push the M-Braves lead up to 7-3. Biloxi scored one run in the ninth inning, after being down to their last strike against reliever Jason Creasy. The right-hander made his first Double-A appearance since April. Creasy struck out two and walked one to secure the win.

