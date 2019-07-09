Rain Postpones Shrimp and BayBears Tuesday
July 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MOBILE, Ala. - Tuesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (39-50, 10-9) and the Mobile BayBears (35-51, 8-10) has been postponed due to heavy rain and wet grounds at Hank Aaron Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on a date to be determined during Jacksonville's home series against Mobile from August 23-27 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.
The Jumbo Shrimp will bus home through the night and have Wednesday off before starting a six-game homestand with the Mississippi Braves on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 6:50 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.
