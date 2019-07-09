Tuesday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Rain

MOBILE, Ala. - Tuesday's game between the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to rain at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a date and time to be determined when the BayBears visit Jacksonville from August 23-27.

The BayBears begin a six-game road series against the Tennessee Smokies Thursday at 6:00 p.m. CDT. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Tennessee feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 5:45 p.m. CDT.

The BayBears return home next Thursday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

