Tuesday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Rain
July 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release
MOBILE, Ala. - Tuesday's game between the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to rain at Hank Aaron Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a date and time to be determined when the BayBears visit Jacksonville from August 23-27.
The BayBears begin a six-game road series against the Tennessee Smokies Thursday at 6:00 p.m. CDT. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Tennessee feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 5:45 p.m. CDT.
The BayBears return home next Thursday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from July 9, 2019
- Tuesday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Rain - Mobile BayBears
- Rain Postpones Shrimp and BayBears Tuesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Inciarte, Nelsony Spark M-Braves Comeback Win on Tuesday - Mississippi Braves
- Biscuits Hold off Smokies, 4-3 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Series Finale Goes Biscuits Way in 4-3 Defeat - Tennessee Smokies
- Series Conclusion Slips Away from Shuckers Late - Biloxi Shuckers
- Generals Gameday: July 9 at Chattanooga - Jackson Generals
- Robert Promoted to Triple-A Charlotte - Birmingham Barons
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 9 at Mobile - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Groundhog Day: Birmingham Walks off Again - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- BayBears Roll Past Jumbo Shrimp with Big Sixth Inning - Mobile BayBears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.