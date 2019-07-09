Generals Gameday: July 9 at Chattanooga

July 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (49-40 Overall, 10-9 Second Half)

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (44-44, 8-11 Second Half)

Tuesday, July 9 | 6:15 pm CT | AT&T Field

Game 90 | Away Game 51 | Second Half Game 20

Generals SP: RHP Emilio Vargas (1-2, 5.49 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Scott Moss (6-3, 3.36 ERA)

LAST GAME: Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, held off a late charge by the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday, winning 5-3 at AT&T Field. Jackson's victory means the Generals (49-40) have won four in a row and claim a series victory over the Lookouts (44-44). Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Just as they did to open this series, Emilio Vargas and Scott Moss will face off in the finale. The Lookouts got the better of Vargas last time, as Vargas allowed three homers in his first start after returning from the injured list. That was the last time Chattanooga beat the Generals. Moss has only allowed 1 earned run to the Generals in his last dozen innings against them, tallying 16 strikeouts. If the Generals are to win their fifth game in a row, they have to keep him from working more than five innings: his three losses this season (one to the Generals in April) have all featured starts in which he recorded 15 or fewer outs, allowing six or more baserunners each time.

THREE WEEKS NOTICED: Three weeks after the Southern League's All-Star Game, the Jackson offense is running on the fuel supplied primarily shortstop Jazz Chisholm, utility man Ramon Hernandez, and catcher Daulton Varsho. No other Generals boast an OPS over .800 in that span, with Hernandez leading the group in batting average (.313) and slugging (.625). With Ben DeLuzio and Andy Young being recently promoted to Triple-A Reno, the Generals could really use some sustained excellence from this trio to help them win.

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 200 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

KIDS CLUB 2019 LINK

GENERALS BASEBALL CAMP!

Session No. 2 for this year's Jackson Generals Baseball Camp is coming up fast, set for Thursday, July 11th at The Ballpark! Click on the linked photo to sign up your child today!

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.