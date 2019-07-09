Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 9 at Mobile

July 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp wrap up their six-game series at the Mobile BayBears in Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.25 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Mobile RHP Zack Kelly (1-4, 4.04 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

JACKSONVILLE FALLS 7-2 IN MOBILE

Riley Mahan and J.C. Millan each collected a pair of hits on Monday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped a 7-2 contest at the Mobile BayBears. Erick Salcedo's RBI single in the second inning put Mobile ahead 1-0. Julian Leon added an RBI double in the third, and Jhoan Urena did the same in the fifth to make it 3-0. Billy Fleming scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning for Jacksonville's first run. However, the BayBears responded in the bottom of the sixth; A Jahmai Jones single and Jumbo Shrimp error plated three runs for Mobile. Later in the frame, Urena singled in Jones to increase the advantage to 7-1. Joe Dunand notched an RBI base knock in the ninth to get to within 7-2.

'PEN PALS

The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen finally saw their scoreless innings streak come to an end at 21 in the ninth inning on Friday at Mobile. That roll came right on the heels of a 14-frame scoreless streak that was snapped with an unearned run on Sunday. Thus, Jacksonville relievers went 36 frames in a row without yielding an earned run. Over the last 25 games, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 87.0 innings with just 11 runs, 10 earned, for a 1.03 ERA. During this 25-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively surrendered just 47 hits (4.9 H/9) while whiffing 93 (9.6 K/9) against 25 walks (2.6 BB/9). A big part of the success for Jacksonville relief pitchers has been their ability to retire first batters; on the season, the club's bullpen has retired 74.6 percent of first batters faced, several ticks above the baseball-wide average that hovers around 70 percent.

THE BALLAD OF BILLY THE KID

The Miami Marlins signed free agent infielder Billy Fleming to a minor league contract on June 3 and assigned him to Jacksonville. After just two games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Fleming spent 16 contests with Triple-A New Orleans before returning on June 25 to Jacksonville. A native of Churchville, Pa., Fleming has batted an extraordinary 18-for-49 in the 13 games since rejoining the Jumbo Shrimp, slashing .367/.426/.592 with five doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, five walks and 13 runs scored. Since Fleming returned to Jacksonville, he ranks fifth in the Southern League in OPS (1.021), sixth in average, seventh in slugging and eighth in on-base percentage.

TALE AS OLD AS TIME

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 14-9 (.609) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 23 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest hits (162) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place second in Double-A in batting average against (.217), third in both runs allowed (75) and WHIP (1.11), sixth in ERA (3.10), tied for seventh in walks (63) and ninth in strikeouts (210). During this 23-game run, Jacksonville has gone four sets in a row without a series loss, their best such roll since winning five straight sets from August 4-30 of the 2017 campaign. Having said that, that streak is in jeopardy heading into Tuesday's series finale at Mobile, as the BayBears have taken three of the first five games of their series against Jacksonville.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE JOE

Jacksonville infielder Joe Dunand came into play on June 9 with a dormant season batting line of .209/.275/.262. However, in the 27 games since then, the Miami native is for 30-for-97 at the plate, slashing a robust .309/.385/.454 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, seven RBIs and 11 walks. A product of N.C. State, Dunand has dropped his strikeout percentage from 29.7 percent with Jacksonville in 2018 to 22.5 percent this year. However, in a not necessarily encouraging trend, his ground ball rate has shot up from 32.4 to 44.2 percent.

FLORIDA MAHAN

Jumbo Shrimp infielder Riley Mahan entered play on July 4 in Mobile on a huge slump at the plate. The Milford, Ohio native was just 2-for-24 (.083) in the previous seven games, dropping his batting line with Jacksonville to .208/.255/.375. Mahan has responded with a huge series against Mobile, hitting 10-for-20 (.500) in five contests against the BayBears and blasting three doubles and one home run to drive in three runs. In 18 games so far on the season with the Jumbo Shrimp, Mahan is posting a career-high 41.3 percent fly ball rate, and, perhaps not coincidentally, a career-best .206 ISO.

SHRIMP SKEWER

Jacksonville will enjoy an off day on Wednesday, their first of the second half and first after 20 scheduled games.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.