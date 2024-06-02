Series-Deciding Game Escapes Y'alls

June 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (7-12), presented by Towne Properties, suffered a gradual comeback 6-5 loss at the hands of the Washington Wild Things (13-7) on Family Sunday.

What started as a Y'alls fire show simply slipped away. Florence began with a four-run party in the first inning thanks to a three-run home run from third baseman Brian Fuentes and an R.B.I. single from catcher Sergio Gutierrez.

Florence then went scoreless for the next seven innings, falling short in the ninth by one run.

Starter Jonaiker Villalobos was perfect through his first ten batters, dealing four no-hit innings before losing that bid. He allowed his first hit and two unearned runs in the fifth. Villalobos hung around for the sixth, but allowed two more off of a home run, ending after 5.2 innings with four runs (two earned), five hits, three walks, and a season-best eight strikeouts.

Lefty Gage Bihm was handed the loss after allowing one run in the seventh inning. Left-hander Kent Klyman threw the final two innings allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Plenty of people left the ballpark in this game with one person from every team, the Wild Things, Y'alls, and umpiring crew, departing for different reasons. First, the first base umpire Archer Florez-Poreda abruptly left the game with an undisclosed injury. In the same fifth inning, Washington manager Tom Vaeth was ejected for arguing a dropped third strike call. In the eighth inning, Gutierrez was tossed for arguing a strike call.

Florence has lost four of its last five series with the only exception being a two-game split with the Evansville Otters last weekend. Next, the Y'alls head out to Schaumburg to play the Boomers for the second time this season on Tuesday at 7:30 E.T.

