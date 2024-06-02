Wild Things Take Rubber Game, Weekend Series in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Washington Wild Things trailed 4-0 after one frame in the rubber game Sunday at Florence, but came back to win with six runs between the fifth and eighth innings to take the weekend series. Washington is now 14-6 on the season and headed back home to start a six-game homestand Tuesday.

Florence scored four times against starter Dariel Fregio in the first inning with three runs coming on a Brian Fuentes three-run homer and the fourth on an RBI single by Sergio Gutierrez. Jonaiker Villalobos held Washington off the hit column through four innings and retired the first 10 Wild Things' hitters he faced before walking two in the fourth, including Andrew Czech, who extended his on-base streak to 52 games with the base on balls.

In the fifth, Caleb McNeely singled home Tommy Caufield and Ethan Wilder to cut the deficit in half before Quincy Latimore hit a two-run homer in the sixth to even the game at four apiece.

Washington took the lead in the seventh after Fregio completed his fifth-straight scoreless inning to close his outing. Caleb McNeely doubled to lead the frame off, was bunted to third and scored on a single by Robert Chayka. In the eighth, Carson Clowers knocked in Ethan Wilder, who had doubled, to make it 6-4.

Christian James worked a scoreless seventh and Alex Carrillo a scoreless eighth before Gyeongju Kim was tagged for a run in the ninth but was able to close it out to complete a series win with his sixth save of the season.

Washington returns home for a week-long homestand starting Tuesday against the Windy City ThunderBolts at 7:05 p.m. It's Black Out Breast Cancer with a jersey auction presented by 84 Lumber. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

