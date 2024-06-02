Late Homer Sinks Titans in Finale to ThunderBolts

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (9-11) could not complete the sweep on Sunday, falling 4-2 to the Windy City ThunderBolts (9-13) - as a late two-run homer proved to be the difference.

Shane Gray (ND, 1-0) battled early against the ThunderBolts' lineup, stranding the bases loaded in the second before the visitors struck in the third.

Christian Kuzemka took the lead league in RBI with a two-run base hit to centre, plating Thomas Rodriguez and Joe Johnson to make it 2-0.

ThunderBolts starter Michael Barker (ND, 1-2) tossed a relatively easy opening three innings, facing just two more than the minimum.

With traffic aboard in the fourth, the Titans managed to tie the score with an RBI single from Jake Guenther and a sacrifice fly from Michael Fuhrman.

After six quality frames from Gray - who left after six, allowing two runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out four - Matt Dallas (loss, 1-2) worked a clean seventh before being called upon once again for the eighth.

Kingston Liniak's two-run homer over the left field wall against Dallas put the ThunderBolts ahead for good at 4-2, helping them snap their seven-game slide.

Looking for another answer, the Titans loaded the bases with just one out in the eighth - but a double play ball resulted in nothing coming across.

In the ninth, the Titans once again threatened, putting the first two stood aboard - but right-hander Greg Duncan (save, 2) retired the top three hitters in the lineup all to end the game.

Six of the ten hits that the Titans surrendered in the finale went for extra bases, with five being doubles - and the homer resulting in the game-winning knock.

Jake Guenther put together another solid performance - going 1-for-1 with an RBI single, three walks, and a stolen base.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with the off day on Monday, with the opener of a three-game set against the Gateway Grizzlies on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

