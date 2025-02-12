Canadian Catcher Cerny Re-Signs for 2025

February 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with Canadian catcher Victor Cerny for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Cerny, 26, returns to the Titans for his third professional season after contributing 35 games behind the dish during the 2024 season. During his first campaign in Ottawa, Cerny hit .228 with one extra-base hit - and knocked in 14. The 6-foot catcher posted a 3-for-4 season debut in New England on May 12, contributing the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning to propel the Titans to a rubber-game win to open the season. Cerny began the season with hits in three consecutive games and later posted back-to-back multi-hit performances in mid-July.

During his professional debut with the Trois-Rivičres Aigles in 2023, Cerny saw 53 games of action, hitting .297 with 15 doubles and 18 RBI. Cerny notched 20 multi-hit performances, including a three-hit game against the Titans and then a contest with two doubles.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Cerny spent parts of three seasons at California State University, Northridge (Los Angeles, California) from 2018-2022. In 44 career collegiate games for the Matadors, Cerny hit .197 with six doubles, three home runs, and drove in nine.

Before breaking into the professional ranks, Cerny was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team while attending the Vauxhall Baseball Academy (Vauxhall, Alberta). In 2014, he was one of the youngest players selected to the Tournament 12 (now known as the Canadian Futures Showcase), hosted by the Toronto Blue Jays, helping Team Manitoba/Saskatchewan win the tournament title. Cerny also served as the bullpen catcher for his hometown Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2022.

In other news, the Titans have traded LHP Billy Price and the contract rights to RHP Breyln Jones to the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League in exchange for RHP Billy Duby and Future Considerations.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 12, 2025

Canadian Catcher Cerny Re-Signs for 2025 - Ottawa Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.