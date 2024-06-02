Liniak, Bolts Topple Titans 4-2

OTTAWA, ON - The Windy City ThunderBolts ended a seven-game skid, defeating the Ottawa Titans 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Ottawa Stadium.

Windy City outfielder Thomas Rodriguez hit a one-out double in the top of the third. Following a Joe Johnson single and stolen base, Christian Kuzemka notched a two-run single, making it 2-0 Bolts (9-13).

The Titans (9-11) responded in the bottom of the fourth, beginning with an RBI single by Jake Guenther, cutting the lead to 2-1. Michael Fuhrman hit a sacrifice fly knotting the score 2-2.

Bolts starter Michael Barker tossed six innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out five.

Ottawa starting pitcher Shane Gray dealt six innings, enduring two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Titans reliever Matt Dallas (1-2) surrendered a lead off single to Joe Johnson in the top of the eighth. Liniak then scorched his first home run of the season to left field, making it 4-2 Windy City.

Tyler LaPorte came in for relief of Jack Mahoney with two on In the bottom of the eighth and walked Jake Guenther to load the bases. LaPorte battled back and got a double play to retire the side.

Mahoney (4-0) received the win, pitching one scoreless inning. Greg Duncan entered the game in the bottom of the ninth, recording his second save of the year.

Ethan Lopez, Johnson, Rodriguez, and Liniak all collected multi-hit performances for the Bolts.

With a pair of RBIs, Kuzemka leads the Frontier League with 27.

Windy City concludes their longest road trip of the season with a three-game set in Washington beginning Tuesday night at 6:05 CDT. Buddie Pindel (2-1, 3.25) gets the game one start for the Bolts. The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

