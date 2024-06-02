Osvaldo Berrios Signed by Cardinals

June 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that they have sold the contract of pitcher Osvaldo Berrios to the St. Louis Cardinals, becoming the 51st player in club history to be picked up by a Major League organization.

Signing with the Grizzlies this offseason after five years in the Oakland Athletics organization, Berrios dominated over nine appearances this season, pitching primarily in a "setup" role. Allowing just a single unearned run on three hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts in just nine and one-third innings, the right-hander limited opposing batters to a miniscule .100 average. He also earned a save for the Grizzlies as part of a bullpen that has helped lead the team to a 13-6 record and a six-game win streak entering play tonight.

"We are beyond excited for Osvaldo as he moves forward in his professional career," manager Steve Brook said this afternoon. "The Cardinals are getting an incredibly talented pitcher who has the highest of ceilings. The Grizzlies wish him the best, and look forward to him progressing to the big-league level."

The Caguas, Puerto Rico native is the third pitcher to sign with an MLB organization since Steve Brook took over as manager in 2022, joining Sam Gardner and John Murphy, who are both currently pitching in the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds organizations, respectively. Berrios is also the eighth player in club history to sign with the hometown Cardinals, and the first since Grant Black in 2020.

The Grizzlies will finish their home stand this afternoon against the Evansville Otters at 1:05 p.m. Tyler Cornett draws the starting assignment for Gateway against the Otters' Zach Smith at Grizzlies Ballpark.

