Big Innings Send Boomers to Series Win

June 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROIS-RIVIERES, Can. - The Schaumburg Boomers only scored in three innings, but the team plated multiple runs in each of those frames to erase an early hole and down the Trois-Rivieres Aigles 14-6, winning the series and finishing the roadtrip to Canada with a 4-2 mark.

For the second time in the series the hosts put together a big inning in the opening frame. After plating six runs in the first on Friday, the Aigles tallied four, three of which came on a homer from Raphael Gladu to grab the early lead. The Boomers instantly put together a big inning of their own, plating six in the second to open a two-run lead at 6-4. Evan Orzech drew the Boomers within 4-2 with a two-run single that came with the bases loaded as the catcher officially tallied his first pro hit. Tyler Depreta-Johnson followed with a run-scoring double and Alec Craig connected on a three-run homer, his second of the season, to put the Boomers ahead. The homer was the fourth consecutive hit in the inning.

Schaumburg pushed the lead to 9-4 with three runs in the fifth. Kyle Fitzgerald knocked home the first by tripling off the wall in center. Aaron Simmons followed with a single to plate Fitzgerald and Orzech knocked home his third of the day with a blooper to left. Trois-Rivieres drew within 9-6 by scoring single runs in the fourth and sixth but the Boomers put the game away in the ninth with five runs on only two hits.

Aaron Glickstein earned the win, overcoming the tough first inning to work 5.2 frames. Mitch White tossed 1.2 innings, Cristian Lopez the eighth and Jake Joyce the ninth. The Boomers finished with 12 hits, seven walks and were hit by a pitch twice as everyone contributed in the lineup. Orzech reached in all five of his plate appearances and drove home four. Craig also drove home four while extending his on-base streak to 20 and hitting streak to 13. Orzech, Chase Dawson, Fitzgerald and Depreta-Johnson all logged two hits.

The Boomers (14-6) return to Wintrust Field on Tuesday, June 4 for a three-game stint that begins with Educator Appreciation Night presented by Waterville Advisors. LHP Cole Cook (1-1, 2.52) is scheduled to take the ball in the opener of the series. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

