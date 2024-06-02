ValleyCats Drop Series Finale to Knockouts

June 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (10-11) ended their first six-game homestand with back-to-back series wins, but fell 6-2 to the New England Knockouts (6-14) to conclude the three-game set on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second straight night. Kyle Novak led off with a single against Richard Brito. Lamar Briggs singled Novak to third on a hit-and-run. Briggs moved to second on the throw on the same play. Elvis Peralta laced a two-run double to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Brady West cut the deficit to 2-1 with a solo homer off Arlo Marynczak in the fourth.

New England pulled ahead in the fifth. Mark Herron Jr. began the frame with a double. JR DiSarcina then belted a two-run jack. Jake Boone doubled, and advanced to third on a flyout from Austin White. Ramon Jimenez knocked in Boone with a sac fly to make it a 4-2 game.

John Cristino launched a homer off Gino Sabatine in the eighth to extend the Knockouts lead to 5-2.

Herron Jr. blasted one the other way off Greg Blackman to put New England on top, 6-2.

Brito (3-0) earned the complete game victory. He tossed nine frames, giving up two runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

Marynczak (0-1) received the loss. He pitched five frames, allowing four runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

Tri-City has an off day tomorrow, and will begin a three-game road trip in Paterson, NJ against the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday, June 4 th at Hinchliffe Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

FINAL | NEW ENGLAND 6 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Richard Brito (3-0)

L: Arlo Marynczak (0-1)

Attendance: 1,812

Time of Game: 2:20

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.