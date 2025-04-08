Wild Things Bring Back RHP Jordan DiValerio, Who Made 12 Quality Starts in 2024

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Jordan DiValerio, who pitched his first season in independent baseball last summer, is returning to Washington after signing a new one-year deal. The righty was on a one-year deal last season that made him a free agent in December. Jordan won 10 games in 20 starts for the Wild Things last season and appeared in a couple playoff games as well.

A former Boston farmhand, DiValerio started all 20 games he appeared in during the regular season in 2024. He boasted a 10-2 record and a 3.39 ERA for the season in 122 innings, a new career high by roughly 50 frames. He surrendered 140 hits in those innings but walked only 18. He fanned 75 opposing hitters and hit just four.

Twelve of DiValerio's 20 starts were of the quality variety (six or more innings with three earned runs or fewer against), including six in a row between July 23 and August 20. At one point, DiValerio had a stretch of 17.2 consecutive innings scoreless. DiValerio made the Opening Day start for Washington against Schaumburg, posting a quality start with six innings of three-run ball. Jordan struck out a new career-best 10 batters in eight innings on June 7 versus Joliet.

His best start came on August 3 at newly named EQT Park, when he went the distance and twirled a shutout against Sussex County. In the affair, he struck out five batters including two in the ninth inning. It was his first career shutout and first career nine-inning complete game. He was named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week following that start.

Jordan made his way to Washington after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Boston Red Sox organization in June of 2020. He had finished his collegiate career at St. Joseph's and went on to get as far as High-A Greeneville in three seasons as a Red Sox farmhand. In 2021, DiValerio was 9-4 in 31 games and 72.1 innings. He walked only 16 batters and fanned 72 that year before pitching in one game for Salem (Class A) and 29 for Greenville, totaling 67.2 innings in 2022. He walked 15 and struck out 67. In 2023, he won five games, starting five of the 30 he appeared in for the Drive. In 72.2 innings, he walked just 15 and fanned 68.

He pitched four seasons at Saint Joseph's and amassed a 10-10 record and a 3.97 career collegiate ERA in 40 games (23 starts). In 145 innings on the bump, he walked 47 and struck out 149. He pitched three seasons in collegiate summer leagues, two in the NECL, where he was an all-star both seasons with Upper Valley. The Berwick, Pennsylvania native played his high school ball at Berwick Area, where he was a three-time All-Wyoming Valley Conference First Team honoree. He posted a sub-2.00 ERA in each of his last three seasons and lettered in both football and basketball.

DiValerio figures to be a big part of the rotation for Washington this season along with a returning Zach Kirby, as the two returners from the rotation that helped lead the Wild Things to an FLCS appearance in 2024. Camp begins with the first day of practice on April 24.

