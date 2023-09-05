September 5, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 5, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







MOMENTUM IN MAINE The Portland Sea Dogs took the series finale with an 8-3 win over the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Caleb Durbin put Somerset on the board first with a leadoff solo homer in the top of the first. Portland responded with three runs in the bottom of the second to take the 3-1 lead. Nathan Hickey ignited the scoring with a leadoff solo homer to now tie the team-lead with fifteen on the season. Alex Binelas hit an RBI single before an RBI double from Dearden recorded an RBI double to bring Binelas home. Nick Yorke hit his team-leading 24th double of the season in the bottom of the third to score Chase Meidroth and extend the 4-1 lead. Meidroth worked a walk on a wild pitch which allowed enough time for Dearden to score and the Sea Dogs led 5-1. Portland recorded their second three-run inning of the day in the bottom of the fifth to extend the 6-1 lead. A pair of RBI doubles from Matthew Lugo (23) and Dearden (10) along an RBI single from Tyler Esplin would complete the inning. Somerset scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth after a wild pitch scored Mickey Gasper along with an RBI single from Max Burt but Portland held on, 8-3.

PROSPECTS IN PORTLANDThe Portland Sea Dogs announced today that Boston Red Sox No. 2 Prospect Roman Anthony and No. 4 Prospect Kyle Teel have been promoted from High-A Greenville and will both make their Double-A debuts in Reading. Outfielder Roman Anthony was Boston's third pick (supplemental second round) in the 2022 MLB Draft and is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox system. In 54 games with the Drive, Anthony hit .294 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBI and owned a .412 OBP. Catcher Kyle Teel was selected by Boston as the No. 14 overall selection in this year's MLB Draft. He skipped Low-A and made his High-A debut on August 8th with the Greenville Drive. In 14 games with Greenville, he hit .377 (20-for-53) with four doubles, nine RBI and a .485 OBP. Out of his 14 games at the High-A level, five were multi-hit games including a three-hit performance on August 24th.

SPEEDY SEA DOGSThe Sea Dogs stole fourteen bases during last week's series with the Somerset Patriots. The Patriots currently lead the Eastern League with 220 while the Sea Dogs have 212 collectively which ranks second best across the Eastern League and Double-A.

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEAD Luis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season during Portland's last series. Guerrero ranks first in all of Double-A and second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23) and Evan Taylor of the Jupiter Hammerheads (19).

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS Portland enters this series in third place of the Northeast Divison, 6.0 games behind the first place Patriots. Binghamton is currently in second place, 1.0 game back while Reading enters the series in fourth place, 8.0 games out of first.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORYSeptember 5, 1994 - ESPN is prepared to televise the Sea Dogs final game of the season with Joe Morgan and Jon Miller on the call, due to the MLB strike, but the game is rained out. The Sea Dogs set a new Eastern League attendance record with 375,197 fans.

PITCHING PREVIEWRHP CJ Liu will take the mound for his 24th start of the season and third against Reading. Liu last pitched on August 30th against Somerset where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking four and striking out four. In 13.1 innings pitched against Reading this season, Liu has held the Fightin's to a .245 average.

