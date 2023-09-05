Red Sox Promote No. 2 and No. 4 Prospects to Portland

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs announce today that Boston Red Sox No. 2 Prospect Roman Anthony and No. 4 Prospect Kyle Teel have been promoted from High-A Greenville and will join the Sea Dogs in Reading.

Outfielder Roman Anthony was Boston's third pick (supplemental second round) in the 2022 MLB Draft and is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox system. Anthony has competed at two levels this season. The 19-year-old started the year with the Low-A Salem Red Sox and in 42 games, he hit .228 (36-for-204) with nine doubles, one home run and 19 RBI. He was promoted to High-A Greenville on June 13th. In 54 games with the Drive, Anthony hit .294 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBI and owned a .412 OBP. In 2022, Anthony split his professional debut between the Rookie-level FCL Red Sox and Salem. He hit .306 (22-for-72) with 4 doubles and 12 RBI in 20 games. Anthony graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (FL) and was named the Gatorade Florida Player of the Year and Florida Mr. Baseball as a senior.

Catcher Kyle Teel was selected by Boston as the No. 14 overall selection in this year's MLB Draft. Teel was the consensus top catcher in the Draft, after a strong season with the University of Virginia. He skipped Low-A and made his High-A debut on August 8th with the Greenville Drive. In 14 games with Greenville, he hit .377 (20-for-53) with four doubles, nine RBI and a .485 OBP. Out of his 14 games at the High-A level, five were multi-hit games including a three-hit performance on August 24th. With Virginia, Teel earned Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year accolades and was the recipient of the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award in 2023. He started all 65 games at catcher for the Cavaliers, caught all but 23 innings in 2023. Teel hit .407 on the year, the sixth-highest single season average in UVA history and only the third Virginia player since 1986 to bat over .400. His .407 batting average was the second-highest among ACC hitters and 14th highest in the country. His average did not dip below .400 for the entirety of the 2023 season.

The Sea Dogs begin a six-game series in Reading, Pennsylvania tonight against the Philadelphia Philles Double-A affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:45pm. RHP Chih-Jung Liu (5-7, 5.47 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while Reading will send RHP Zach Haake (1-4, 5.63 ERA) to the bump. The Sea Dogs return home to Hadlock Field for the final regular season series of the season beginning Tuesday, September 12th at 6pm against the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets can be purchased at Hadlock Field or online at seadogs.com.

