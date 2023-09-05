Ponies Fall to Hartford, Snap Season-Long Seven-Game Winning Streak

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-24, 67-58) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-1, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. The Ponies snapped their season-long seven-game winning streak.

Binghamton took the lead in the top of the first inning. Luisangel Acuña reached base on an error and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Jeremiah Jackson, which gave Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

Hartford (25-32, 54-70) responded quickly, scoring in each of the first two frames. In the bottom of the first, Kyle Datres reached base on a walk and Jordan Beck later drove him in with an RBI double to tie the game, 1-1. In the second, Warming Bernabel hit a leadoff solo homer to give Hartford a 2-1 lead.

The Yard Goats added three runs in the fourth inning, with back-to-back home runs from Braxton Fulford and Bladimir Restituyo that made it 5-1. Beck scored in the seventh to give Hartford a 6-1 lead.

Jackson and JT Schwartz led the way offensively for the Ponies. Jackson had his first three-hit game with Binghamton and Schwartz reached base three times with a single and two walks.

Binghamton will continue its series with the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton has won 13 of its last 16 games...The Ponies stranded runners on second and third in the fifth and sixth innings, and left 12 total runners on base during the game...Jackson had two singles and a double, extending his on-base streak to 18 games...Trey McLoughlin tossed 1.2 scoreless frames, pitching in his home state of Connecticut for the first time in professional baseball.

