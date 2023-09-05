Burt's Career-Setting Night Outlasted by SeaWolves in Somerset
September 5, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots lost to the Erie SeaWolves by a score of 9-7 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.
RHP Richard Fitts (6.0 IP, 4 ER, 8 H, BB, 4 K, HR) was tagged with four early runs, before retiring nine of the final 11 batters he faced.
3B Max Burt (3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, HR) hit his 12th home run of the season, setting a new career-high mark.
Burt hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to give the Patriots a 5-4 lead, after they trailed 4-0. The performance marked Burt's seventh multi-RBI game of the season and his third of third of 4+ RBIs.
The three hits also signaled Burt's 14th multi-hit game of the season and his fifth of 3+ hits.
DH Jeisson Rosario (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B, BB, K) pieced together his 19th multi-hit game of the season, which leads all active members of the team.
Rosario extended his hit streak to six games, in which he is now 8-for-21 with 4 RBI, 2 R and 3 BB.
C Ben Rice (2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB) put together his 16th multi-hit game out of 39 games at the Double-A level.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots' Max Burt on game night
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2023
- Ponies Fall to Hartford, Snap Season-Long Seven-Game Winning Streak - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Pair of Clutch Blasts Push Erie Past Somerset in Extras - Erie SeaWolves
- Burt's Career-Setting Night Outlasted by SeaWolves in Somerset - Somerset Patriots
- Dion Fans 8, But Squirrels Top Ducks, 4-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Season High Six Innings from Zach Haake Leads Reading to Series Opening Victory - Reading Fightin Phils
- Big Swings Sink Curve on Tuesday Night - Altoona Curve
- Solid Pitching Slings Squirrels to 4-2 Win Over 'Ducks - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Senators Stop Skid with Win at Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- September 5, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Red Sox Promote No. 2 and No. 4 Prospects to Portland - Portland Sea Dogs
- Somerset C/1B Ben Rice and RHP Drew Thorpe Sweep Eastern League Monthly Awards for August - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Burt's Career-Setting Night Outlasted by SeaWolves in Somerset
- Somerset C/1B Ben Rice and RHP Drew Thorpe Sweep Eastern League Monthly Awards for August
- Durbin Shines, But Somerset Falls In Finale In Portland
- Win Streak Snapped At Eight in Portland
- Sauer's Brilliant Start Sets the Tone in Somerset's Eighth Straight Win