Burt's Career-Setting Night Outlasted by SeaWolves in Somerset

The Somerset Patriots lost to the Erie SeaWolves by a score of 9-7 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.

RHP Richard Fitts (6.0 IP, 4 ER, 8 H, BB, 4 K, HR) was tagged with four early runs, before retiring nine of the final 11 batters he faced.

3B Max Burt (3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, HR) hit his 12th home run of the season, setting a new career-high mark.

Burt hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to give the Patriots a 5-4 lead, after they trailed 4-0. The performance marked Burt's seventh multi-RBI game of the season and his third of third of 4+ RBIs.

The three hits also signaled Burt's 14th multi-hit game of the season and his fifth of 3+ hits.

DH Jeisson Rosario (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B, BB, K) pieced together his 19th multi-hit game of the season, which leads all active members of the team.

Rosario extended his hit streak to six games, in which he is now 8-for-21 with 4 RBI, 2 R and 3 BB.

C Ben Rice (2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB) put together his 16th multi-hit game out of 39 games at the Double-A level.

