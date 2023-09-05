Yard Goats Blast Three Homers in 6-1 Victory

Hartford, CT- The Yard Goats blasted three home runs en-route to a 6-1 victory on Tuesday night against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin' Park. Warming Bernabel cranked a go-head homer in the second inning, and Braxton Fulford and Bladimir Restituyo connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth as the Yard Goats took the first game of a seven-game series. Hartford pitchers Connor Van Scoyoc, Nick Garcia, Seth Halvorsen, and Juan Mejia surrendered just one run and combined for 11 strikeouts.

Binghamton scored the first run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning but the Yard Goats responded with an RBI double by Jordan Beck in the bottom of the frame against Rumble Ponies starter Blade Tidwell to make it 1-1.

The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead on a line drive homer by Warming Bernabel in the second inning. Hartford added three more runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Julio Carreras led off with a walk and Braxton Fulford followed with a two-run home run to make it 4-1. Bladimir Restituyo followed with a solo homer and it was 5-1 Yard Goats.

Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc did not allow an earned run in 4.2 innings of work and recorded seven strikeouts. He turned a 5-1 lead over to the bullpen in the fifth inning. Nick Garcia came in and got a strikeout as the Rumble Ponies stranded runners at second and third base. Garcia pitched around a single and a walk in the sixth. Seth Halvorsen retired three of four batters faced in a scoreless eighth. Juan Mejia pitched the final two innings and did not allow a run.

The Yard Goats continue a 13-game homestand on Wednesday (7:10 PM), and play the second of a seven-game series against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Mike Ruff will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Christian Scott will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

