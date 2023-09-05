Senators Stop Skid with Win at Altoona

September 5, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Altoona Curve Tuesday night at PNG Field in Altoona. Brady House hit his first double-A home run; a two-run shot in the second to give the Sens a 2-0 lead. Trey Lipscomb hit a solo home run in the fourth to give Harrisburg a 3-1 lead. The teams then traded runs, with Harrisburg scoring a run in the sixth only to Altoona to score a run in the bottom of the seventh. Then both teams scored twice in the ninth. Dustin Saenz was solid in five innings of work to earn the win.

The Big Play

In the ninth inning with the Senators leading 4-2, JT Arruda tripled in two runs with two outs to give the Sens a 6-2 lead. The extra runs would come in handy in the bottom of the ninth when Altoona plated a pair of runs.

Filibusters

The Senators snapped their seven-game losing streak with their first win on the 12-game road trip... Harrisburg had two triples in the game for the second time this season.

On the Docket

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 5:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.