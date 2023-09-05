Pair of Clutch Blasts Push Erie Past Somerset in Extras

The SeaWolves came from behind to defeat Somerset in extras, 9-7.

Erie jumped out to an early lead against Richard Fitts with a pair of runs in the second. Corey Joyce and Julio Rodriguez had two-out RBI singles.

Jace Jung added a pair in the third inning on a two-run blast to make it 4-0.

Bryan Sammons began his day on the mound for Erie with four scoreless innings. He surrendered a pair in the fifth on a two-run home run by Max Burt to cut Erie's lead to 4-2.

Sammons departed in the sixth with two out and a runner on first. Blake Holub entered and struggled. He walked his first hitter then gave up an RBI single to Jeisson Rosario. Burt then hit a two-run single to give the Patriots a 5-4 lead. Eduardo Torrealba followed with an RBI double to make it 6-4.

Erie did not have any hits following Jung's home run until the ninth inning. Ben Malgeri led off by reaching on an error against Jack Neely. He was still at first base with two out when Julio Rodriguez lifted a game-tying, two-run home run to force extra innings.

In the 10th, Jung batted against Neely with two on out no out. He clobbered a three-run home run to give Erie a 9-6 lead. It was Jung's second multi-home run game with Erie and he drove in a season-high five runs.

Andrew Magno tossed a scoreless ninth to help force extras. He surrendered the free runner in the 10th on a run-scoring groundout by Anthony Seigler to make it 9-7 but stranded the tying runs on base to end the game.

Magno (3-2) got the win. Neely (1-2) took the loss.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m as Brant Hurter faces reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Drew Thorpe.

