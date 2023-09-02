September 2, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







FIVE IN A ROW The Portland Sea Dogs dropped their fifth straight with a 2-1 loss to the Somerset Patriots last night. Mickey Gasper hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to break up the pitcher's duel and put Somerset on the board 1-0. One nore run scored after a sacrifice fly to center field from Jeisson Rosario would make it 2-0 Patriots. Nathan Hickey put Portland on the board in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single to score Tyler McDonough who reached on his fourth triple of the season. Hickey cut the lead in half but the Patriots led 2-1. Sterling Sharp fired 3.1 innings to start with four strikeouts before Wyatt Olds, Theo Denlinger, and Dylan Spacke combined for 5.2 scoreless innings in relief.

TYLER TALLIES A TRIPLE Tyler McDonough finished last night going two-for-four at the plate with a run scored and a stolen base. McDonough recorded his fourth triple of the season which now ranks third most amongst Sea Dogs batters. McDonough collected two of his four triples in August and finished out the month with a .286 average along with a .333 OBP after riding an eight-game hitting streak that extended from 8/11-8/23.

A RACE ON THE BASEPATHS The Sea Dogs have stolen ten bases during this series with the Patriots while the Patriots have also stolen six of their own. The Patriots currently lead the Eastern League with 218 while the Sea Dogs have 208 collectively which ranks second best across the Eastern League and Double-A. Corey Rosier leads the team with 47 on the season while the Caleb Durbin leads Somerset's active roster with 21 on the season. Alex Erro caught three Patriots stealing in his fifth start catching at the Double-A level during last night

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEADLuis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season during Portland's last series. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's series opener and has not allowed a run across 9.2 innings pitched in the month of August. He has allowed just eight earned runs across 46.1 innings this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 2, 1992 - The Double-A expansion committee announces that Portland is one of four finalists to land one of the two franchises.

PITCHING PREVIEWRHP Wikelman Gonzalez will take the mound for his eighth start with the Sea Dogs in today's contest. Gonzalez last pitched on August 27th in game one of a doublehader against the Richmond Flying Squirrels here at Hadlock Field. He tossed 5.0 innings to start allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out six to hold the opposition to a .166 batting average. Gonzalez has not faced the Patriots yet this season. Across 17.1 innings in the month of August, Gonazlez collected 24 strikeouts and currently has 47 acorss 34.1 innings at the Double-A level.

