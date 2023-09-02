Bracho Homers Again But Bowie Beats Akron 4-2

Aaron Bracho hit a first inning two-run home run, but the Bowie Baysox made a four run first inning hold up to down the Akron RubberDucks 4-2 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Bowie got to Akron early with back-to-back walks to open the game before a three-run home run by Jud Fabian gave the Baysox the 3-0 lead. Bowie added another in the inning on a Greg Cullen RBI single to make it 4-0.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace settled in after the rocky first, keeping the Baysox off the board the rest of the way. In total, the right-hander struck out three while allowing four runs (three earned) over 3.2 innings. Tyler Thornton entered in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs and got a flyout to escape the jam. Thornton tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts before turning things over to Davis Sharpe. Sharpe tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Jordan Jones worked a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron cut into Bowie's early lead in the bottom of the first. Juan Brito worked a one-out walk before Bracho blasted a two-run home run into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace to make it 4-2 Bowie. Akron threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth when a two-out Joe Donovan single put runners on first and second, but a popout would end the inning. Milan Tolentino singled to open the ninth and bring the tying runs to the plate, but Bowie got a groundout and two strikeouts to end the game.

Notebook

Bracho's home run was his second in as many at-bats and his 17th on the year, which is second most by a RubberDucks batter this season...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 5,232.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Hunter Stanley (3-10, 4.95 ERA) will take the mound against Bowie righty Carlos Tavera (3-6, 5.01 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

