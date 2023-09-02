Parada's Three-Run Homer Leads Ponies to Season-High Sixth-Straight Win

September 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Catcher Kevin Parada crushed a three-run home run in the seventh inning to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-23, 66-57) to their season-high sixth-straight win, knocking off the Harrisburg Senators 3-0 on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies have won each of the first five games in the series.

With the game scoreless in the seventh, Parada hit a line drive three-run homer over the left field wall to put the Ponies up 3-0. It was the first home run of his Double-A career and his 12th overall this season. Hayden Senger led off the frame with a double and Drew Gilbert later worked a two-out four-pitch walk. Parada followed with a long ball on the first pitch of his plate appearance.

Parada had a multi-hit game with a three-run homer in the seventh and a single in the fourth. He also shined defensively, as he threw out Trey Lipscomb trying to steal second base in the second inning.

Right-hander Jordan Geber made the first start of his Double-A career and shined. He threw six scoreless frames with four strikeouts, while allowing three hits and no walks.

Brendan Hardy and Paul Gervase followed Geber to complete the Rumble Ponies' third shutout of this series against Harrisburg (24-32, 55-69). Hardy threw 1.1 innings with two strikeouts, while allowing two hits. Gervase tossed 1.2 innings with four strikeouts and earned the first save of his Double-A career.

Binghamton wraps up its series with the Senators at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton has won 12 of its last 14 games...Parada had his first three-RBI game with the Ponies and third overall this season...Jeremiah Jackson reached on a walk in the second and extended his on-base streak to 16 games...Agustin Ruiz worked a walk in the eighth and extended his on-base streak to 12 games...Over the last four games, Ponies' pitching has combined for 49 strikeouts and just seven walks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.