Curve Left Seasick After Walk-Off Wild Pitch

September 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







ERIE, Pa - With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the tenth inning, Cameron Junker delivered a pitch that got past Altoona's catcher Carter Bins, allowing the game-winning run to score from third base as Altoona fell in extras to Erie, 3-2, at UPMC Park on Saturday night.

Erie put the potential game-winning run on-base in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out against Junker. Justice Bigbie took off for second base as Luis Santana struck out for the second out of the inning, but Santana was called for interference as Bins attempted to throw down to second base. The double play ended the inning and sent the game to extras. Erie Reliever Layne Henderson worked a scoreless top of the tenth inning against the Curve.

In the bottom of the tenth, Chris Meyers moved the placed runner Santana to third on a softly-hit groundout to first base. With a 2-2 count on Corey Joyce, Junker threw the wild pitch that allowed Santana to score and end the game. Junker tossed 1.1 relief innings for Altoona allowing just the lone unearned run to take the loss.

Erie's starter Ty Madden kept Altoona's bats quiet, working five scoreless innings. His first seven outs came by the strikeout as he totaled eight in the outing, giving up just three hits and two walks. He as thrown 22 innings against Altoona this season, allowing just one earned run.

Altoona's bats came to life in the seventh inning. Bins reached on an error to open the frame against reliever Bryce Tassin. Mike Jarvis followed with a base hit before Tassin struck out Andres Alvarez. Lolo Sanchez then knocked an RBI-single, his third hit of the game to score Bins and make it a 2-1 game. After a sacrifice fly, a Jackson Glenn base hit tied the game 2-2. Altoona would strand the bases loaded in the frame when Andrew Magno entered and struck out Matt Gorski.

Erie would attempt to strike back in the bottom of the frame. The SeaWolves would load the bases against Omar Cruz on a single, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Oliver Garcia entered with no outs and rolled a critical 6-2-3 double play before striking out Chris Meyers to end the inning. Cruz tossed a full inning of relief without allowing a run on three hits with a walk and strikeout. Garcia tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Tyler Samaniego got the late-notice spot start for Altoona in the bullpen game. He tossed 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout. With runners on first and second in the second inning, Samaniego allowed a double to Ben Malgeri to bring a run across before Danny Serretti lifted a sacrifice fly to give Erie the early 2-0 lead.

Michell Miliano entered for Altoona to get the final out in the second inning and gave the Curve some length. He lasted 3.1 innings and allowed just one hit with two walks and four strikeouts. Since August 17, Miliano has tossed 11.0 consecutive scoreless innings over six outings.

The Curve will finish their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. with RHP Aaron Shortridge set to take the ball against LHP Adam Wolf for Erie.

The Curve is proud to celebrate 25 years of memories in Curve, PA throughout the 2023 season. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99. CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.