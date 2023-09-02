Late Surge Lifts Squirrels to 10-3 Win

September 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels stacked seven unanswered runs in a 10-3 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park.

The Flying Squirrels (64-61, 31-25) scored eight of their 10 total runs with two outs and collected their third victory of the series against the Yard Goats (53-69, 24-31).

Tied, 3-3, in the top of the eighth, Ismael Munguia hit a leadoff single against Hartford reliever Juna Mejia (Loss, 1-1). Will Wilson lofted a single to right field and scored Munguia to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 advantage.

Later in the inning, Victor Bericoto lined an RBI single, Andy Thomas punched a single up the middle to score a run and Jimmy Glowenke capped the rally with a run-scoring single to push the Richmond lead to 7-3.

Sean Roby extended the advantage to five runs with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. Later in the inning, Hayden Cantrelle drove in two runs with a base hit to right field and pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 10-3.

Tyler Myrick allowed a walk and a single in the bottom of the eighth but induced a ground-ball double play to hold the Yard Goats scoreless. Myrick worked a groundout and two strikeouts in the ninth to secure the Richmond win.

Hartford climbed to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Kyle Datres notched an RBI single and Grant Lavigne drove in two runs with a double.

The Flying Squirrels rallied with three runs in the top of the fourth against Hartford starter Joe Rock to even the score, 3-3. With two runners on and two outs, Carter Aldrete rocketed a double to score both runs and later scored the tying run on an RBI single by Andy Thomas.

Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand racked up a career-high eight strikeouts over five innings. He stranded runners at first and second with back-to-back strikeouts to close out a scoreless fifth inning.

Reliever Clay Helvey (Win, 2-0) set down six consecutive batters over a scoreless sixth and seventh innings.

The Flying Squirrels conclude their two-week road trip Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. against the Yard Goats. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (0-2, 4.50) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Case Williams (1-10, 6.68).

The team will be back in town for their final homestand from September 5th through the 10th. On Tuesday, fans can enjoy the beloved game of BINGO on Bingo Night and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older will go home with a Vintage Bingo Board T-Shirt presented by Seredni Tire & Auto.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.