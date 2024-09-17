September 17 - Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes

September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNESOTA LYNX 78 CONNECTICUT SUN 76

MOHEGAN SUN ARENA, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 25 McBride - 7 Williams - 12

Connecticut Sun Thomas - 18 Thomas/Jones - 8 Thomas - 10

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier ended the game with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, six rebounds, two assists, a season-high four blocks and two steals in 38:59 minutes of action. This marks Collier's ninth 25+ point/5+ rebound game of the season and the 27th of her career (MR: September 6, 2024 at Indiana). In games when Collier contributes 25+ points and 5+ rebounds, the Lynx hold a record of 6-3 this season and 21-5 since she joined the franchise.

With her 25 points and six rebounds marking her 27th career 25+ point/5+ rebound game, also marking the second most Lynx franchise history. Maya Moore leads the franchise in such games with 42.

Shooting 11-of-16 (66.7%) from the field in tonight's game, Collier joins Aliyah Boston as the only players to have a 25+ point/5+rebound/4+block/65%+ FG% game this season. She also becomes the second player to have such a game in Lynx franchise history, joining Sylvia Fowles (MR: June 23, 2021 at Atlanta).

Kayla McBride finished the game with 14 points, a team-high seven rebounds and one assist in 37:34 minutes of play. This marks McBride's sixth 10+point/5+rebound game of the season and the 68th such game of her career (MR: August 28, 2024 at Phoenix). In games where she has contributed 10+ points and 5+ rebounds, McBride holds a career record of 36-32, and the Lynx are 4-2 this season in such games.

Bridget Carleton finished with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three, three rebounds and one assist in 34:16 minutes. This marks Carleton's 20th game of the season scoring in double-figures, and the 32nd of her career. In games when Carleton scores 10+ points, the Lynx are 16-4 this season and 20-12 since Carleton joined the team.

Knocking down three three-pointers in tonight's contest, Carleton officially contributed her 18th game of the season and 25th career game with 3+ made three pointers. She currently leads the Lynx in such game this season, as Kayla McBride follows close behind with 16 such games. In games where Carleton has contributed 3+ three-pointers, the Lynx hold a 14-4 record this season and 20-5 all time.

Courtney Williams ended the contest with eight points, five rebounds, a season-high 12 assists, two steals and one block in 31:58 minutes of action. This marks Williams' third game of the season contributing 5+ points/5+ rebounds/10+ assists, and the fifth such game of her career (MR: August 21, 2024 at Las Vegas). In such games, Williams' holds a career record of 5-0, and the Lynx are 3-0 this season.

Marking her second 5+point/5+rebound/10+assist/2+steal/1+block performance of the season and her career (MR: June 14, 2024 vs. Los Angeles), Williams joins Alyssa Thomas as the only players to have 2+ such games in the WNBA this season.

Team Notes

With tonight's victory, the Minnesota Lynx have officially clinched the second overall seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. This marks the highest playoff seed the Lynx have achieved since the 2017 WNBA season when the team finished with a 27-7 record and earned the top seed in that season's playoffs.

Winning their 14th road game of the season in tonight's contest, the Lynx have set a new franchise record for road victories in a season, passing their previous high of 13 wins during the 2011 and 2016 seasons.

Marking their first victory against the Sun this season, the Lynx have officially secured at least one victory against every opponent in the WNBA. They join the New York Liberty as the only two teams to accomplish this throughout this season.

Sun Notes

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 18 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 36:27 minutes of action.

Next Game

The Lynx will return home for their regular-season finale this Thursday, September 19 when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks (7-31) at Target Center. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT and the game can be seen on Bally Sports North and heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

