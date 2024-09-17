Mystics vs. Liberty Postgame Information - September 17

September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







September 17, 2024

Mystics 71 - Liberty 87

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (71) Atkins (22) Engstler (8) Samuelson (4)

Liberty (87) Stewart (15) Stewart (10) Ionescu (7)

Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics have scored the second most points in a season in franchise history with a total of 3,080 points this season, passing 2019's 3,035 total points.

Ariel Atkins led the Mystics in scoring with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

This is the sixth time this season where Atkins has scored 22+ points in a game.

Atkins has made 74 three-pointers so far this season, moving her into fourth most threes made in a season in Mystics history. She passed Kristi Tolliver (72, 2018) and Ivory Latta (72, 2013) and is now two threes away from third place in Mystics single season history, trailing Kristi Tolliver (76, 2017).

Emily Engstler had seven points and two assists, while leading the team with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Engstler tied her career high with four blocks, the last game she reached the mark was June 27, 2022.

This is just the fifth time this season where Engstler has had 8+ rebounds in a game.

Julie Vanloo had eight points, two rebounds, and one assist in the game.

Julie Vanloo has made 72 three-pointers this season, moving into fifth amongst rookies all-time passing Kelsey Mitchell (70, 2018). Vanloo is four three-point makes away from third all-time in a rookie season trailing behind Tamika Catchings (76, 2002) and Crystal Robinson (76, 1999)

Brittney Sykes had eight points, five rebounds, and a steal in the contest.

Sykes reached the milestone of 100 steals with the Mystics in the game.

Sika Koné led the Mystics bench in scoring with eight points to go along with five rebounds

Karlie Samuelson led the team with four assists to go along with seven points and three rebounds.

