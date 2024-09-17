Liberty Take out Mystics to Grab Top Playoff Seed

September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (32-7) defeated the Washington Mystics (13-26), 87-71, to clinch sole possession of the league's best record and the top seed in the 2024 WNBA postseason.

At 32-7, the 2024 Liberty tied the 2023 team's franchise-record 32 wins and clinched the team's second consecutive season with at least 32 wins, becoming the first team in WNBA history to reach 32 wins in consecutive seasons.

New York entered tonight's game with a +14.2 net rating on the road, which is on pace to be the third-highest road net rating in WNBA history behind the 1998 and 2000 Houston Comets.

The Liberty went on the team's 41st run of 10 or more consecutive points this season, extending New York's WNBA record for most scoring runs of 10 or more points in a season.

New York tied the team's season high for offensive rebounds in a first quarter with five in the opening frame against the Mystics.

The Liberty outscored Washington 18-0 on points in the paint during the first quarter, tying the largest positive paint scoring differential in a single quarter by any team this season (+18). The Liberty also set the team's season high for points in the paint in a single game, with 50.

New York recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 110th consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

The Liberty's reserves scored a season-high 40 points as New York moved to 16-0 when outscoring their opponent in bench points this season.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 10-0 run from the 8:30 mark of the first to the 6:54 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : No significant runs during the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on a 19-4 run from the 5:28 mark of the third to the 0:15 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : No significant runs during the fourth quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

One game after tying her career high with 18 rebounds, Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds on 43% (6-14) shooting from the field. Breanna added one steal and her 111th block with the Liberty to move into seventh on the franchise's all-time blocks list. With her three-pointer at 1:24 of the third quarter, Stewart passed Essence Carson for 18th on the Liberty's all-time three-pointers list, with 127.

Leonie Fiebich scored 13 points on 67% (6-9) shooting from the field in the win. Fiebich added two rebounds, two assists, and two steals off the bench with a +11 plus-minus to pass Maya Moore for the most games with a plus-minus of +10 or better by a rookie in WNBA history (18).

Nyara Sabally scored 12 points on 60% (3-5) shooting from the field in the win. Nyara also set her career high with six made free throws as she converted on 86% (6-7) of her attempts from the line.

Jonquel Jones finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against Washington. Jones recorded her league-leading 14th no-look assist of the season in the win. Jonquel also moved into 19th on the WNBA's all-time blocks list with her 368th career block. Jones led all scorers with seven points in the first quarter as she converted on her first three shots from the field against Washington.

Sabrina Ionescu recorded five points and a game-high seven assists to go along with six rebounds and a steal. Sabrina also made one three-pointer to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 62, which is the second-longest such streak in WNBA history.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.