New York Liberty Clinch #1 Overall Seed and Homecourt Advantage in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs

September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - For the second time in franchise history, the New York Liberty have officially clinched the #1 overall seed in the WNBA Playoffs. With tonight's 87-71 win over the Washington Mystics, New York secured homecourt advantage throughout the 2024 WNBA Postseason.

New York is off to a franchise-best start at 32-7 and will embark in postseason action for the 19th time in its 28-year history.

The Liberty last earned the top overall seed in the WNBA Playoffs following the 2015 season, when New York went 23-11 in the regular season.

This marks the third time in WNBA history that a team recorded a win percentage of 80% or better in consecutive seasons, as the 1998-2000 Comets and 2000-2001 Sparks each accomplished this feat before going on to win at least one championship each in those seasons.

