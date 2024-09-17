Atlanta Dream 86, Chicago Sky 70

September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream (14-25) vs. Chicago Sky (13-26)

Game 39| September 17, 2024 | Gateway Center, Atlanta GA

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Chicago 14 18 20 18 70

Atlanta 22 24 14 26 86

Game Leaders Chicago Atlanta

Points Banham (22) Canada (18)

Rebounds Harrison (11) Charles (14)

Assists Allen (4) Canada (5)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the fourteenth time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Sky moves to 26-37 overall and 14-19 when playing in Atlanta.

Four different Dream players finished scoring in double figures. Atlanta's bench outscored Chicago's 16-3 on the night.

Canada headlined Atlanta with 18 points, five assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block.

Charles followed with 16 points and 14 rebounds. The center tied Sylvia Fowles for most career double-doubles in WNBA history with her 20th of the season and 193rd of her career.

She additionally surpassed 4,000 career rebounds with her tenth rebound of the night against Chicago. She is now the first player ever to reach 4000+ career rebounds and 7000+ career points, and one of two players in WNBA history to reach the rebounding milestone.

Game Summary:

Q1:

There were six lead changes and three ties in the first quarter.

Atlanta spread the ball around from the beginning, as four of five starters found the scoreboard before the first charged timeout. The trend continued through the quarter, as seven of eight players who recorded minutes for the Dream scored during the opening frame.

Haley Jones converted a layup in the paint plus the foul, extending the Dream's lead to four. The play was part of a 16-6 run Atlanta used to close out the quarter, extending the lead to eight points by the end of the quarter.

Howard's three first-quarter assists led all players, while four Dream players - Hillmon, Charles, Canada and Caldwell - recorded two rebounds in the quarter.

Canada headlined the Dream offense with six points to open the matchup, going 2-for-3 from the field.

Defensively, Atlanta held Chicago to shooting 33.3% from the field to begin. Hillmon picked up a steal while both Gray and Canada recorded blocks.

The Dream outscored the Sky in the paint, 12-8. Atlanta went 6-for-8 underneath the basket.

Q2:

Atlanta's offense continued on its dominant run, outscoring the visitors 26-9 during an 11-minute stretch.

Foward Nia Coffey scored four points off the bench for the Dream within three minutes of being subbed on. The Atlanta bench outscored the Chicago bench, 16-3 in the first half.

Gray and Canada scored eight points apiece to lead the Dream in the first half. Charles pulled down a team-high of eight rebounds.

All 10 active players recorded minutes in the first half. During the second quarter, Atlanta found its largest lead of the half at 18 points.

During the first half, Atlanta outrebounded Chicago, 22-14, outscoring the visitors from the paint, 28-16.

Q3:

Midway through the third, Howard accounted for 75% of the Atlanta third quarter offense with six points.

Seven minutes into the quarter, Tina Charles passed Sylvia Fowles for 1st on the WNBA All-Time Defensive Rebounds list with 2,875 career defensive rebounds, securing a defensive board.

Less than a minute later, Charles recorded her 20th double-double of the season to tie Sylvia Fowles for most double-doubles in WNBA history.

The Dream outscored the Sky in the paint, 12-8, and in fast break points, 2-0.

Q4:

Charles bumped the Dream lead back up to double digits, 65-54, after Gray found her for a layup. The center's three fourth-quarter rebounds led the team.

Canada led all Dream scorers in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points during her 10 minutes of action. She recorded two of Atlanta's four steals in the quarter.

Atlanta shot 50% from the field, 75% from 3-point range and 90% from the free throw line as a team in the fourth.

The Dream finished the game on a 19-11 run.

