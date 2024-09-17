Teaira McCowan Suspended After Reaching Technical Foul Limit

NEW YORK - Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan has been suspended one game without pay after receiving her seventh technical foul of the 2024 season, the WNBA announced today.

Under WNBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game upon receiving a seventh technical foul during the regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended for an additional game.

McCowan incurred her seventh technical foul with 1.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday's game at the Indiana Fever. She will serve her suspension on September 19, when the Las Vegas Aces host the Wings in the final game of the regular season for both teams.

